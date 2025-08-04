Offerpad outlines $130M–$150M Q3 revenue target as asset-light services take lead

Aug. 04, 2025 10:04 PM ETOfferpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) Stock, OPADW StockAI-Generated Earnings Calls Insights

Earnings Call Insights: Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) Q2 2025

Management View

  • Brian Bair, Chairman & CEO, began by highlighting a key capital development, stating, "We finalized a capital raise of $21 million in July. This brings our total liquidity to over $75 million, strengthening our balance sheet and supporting key
Seeking Alpha's Disclaimer: The earnings call insights are compilations of earnings call transcripts and other content available on the Seeking Alpha website. The insights are generated by an AI tool and have not been curated or reviewed by editors. Due to inherent limitations in using AI-based tools, the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the earnings call insights cannot be guaranteed. Please see full earnings call transcripts here. The earnings call insights are intended for informational purposes only. Seeking Alpha does not take account of your objectives or your financial situation and does not offer any personalized investment advice. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank.

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OPAD
--
OPADW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News