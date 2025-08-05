Banco Latinoamericano gives record high NII in Q2

  • Banco Latinoamericano press release (NYSE:BLX): Q2 GAAP EPS of $1.73.
  • Revenue of $90M (+20.0% Y/Y).
  • Net Interest Income (NII) increased to a record-high of $67.7 million in 2Q25 (+8% Y/Y).
  • Strong Liquidity position at $1,959 million, or 15.5% of total assets as of June

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About BLX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BLX--
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Trending Analysis

Trending News