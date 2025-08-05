- Banco Latinoamericano press release (NYSE:BLX): Q2 GAAP EPS of $1.73.
- Revenue of $90M (+20.0% Y/Y).
- Net Interest Income (NII) increased to a record-high of $67.7 million in 2Q25 (+8% Y/Y).
- Strong Liquidity position at $1,959 million, or 15.5% of total assets as of June
Banco Latinoamericano gives record high NII in Q2
Recommended For You
More Trending News
About BLX Stock
Compare to Peers
Related Stocks
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|BLX
|-
|-
|Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.