- Chevron (NYSE:CVX) declares $1.71/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
- Forward yield 4.53%
- Payable Sept. 10; for shareholders of record Aug. 19; ex-div Aug. 19.
- See CVX Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
