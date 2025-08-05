- Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) declares $1.00/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
- Forward yield 2.71%
- Payable Aug. 21; for shareholders of record Aug. 14; ex-div Aug. 14.
- See FANG Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
More on Diamondback Energy
- Diamondback Energy: A Lean Machine
- Diamondback Energy: Buy This Dividend While The Market Is Fearful
- Diamondback Energy: U.S. Oil Export Power Shines As Strait Of Hormuz Concerns Rise
- Diamondback Energy Non-GAAP EPS of $2.87 beats by $0.14, revenue of $3.68B beats by $350M
- Diamondback Energy Q2 2025 Earnings Preview