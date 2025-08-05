Boise Cascade GAAP EPS of $1.64 misses by $0.19, revenue of $1.74B beats by $20M

Aug. 05, 2025 12:54 AM ETBoise Cascade Company (BCC) StockBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Boise Cascade press release (NYSE:BCC): Q2 GAAP EPS of $1.64 misses by $0.19.
  • Revenue of $1.74B (-2.8% Y/Y) beats by $20M.
  • In second quarter 2025, total U.S. housing starts and single-family housing starts decreased 1% and 8%, respectively, compared to the same period in 2024. 
  • "We expect capital expenditures in 2025, excluding potential acquisition spending, to total approximately $220 million to $240 million. "

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About BCC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BCC--
Boise Cascade Company

Trending Analysis

Trending News