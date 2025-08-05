Boise Cascade GAAP EPS of $1.64 misses by $0.19, revenue of $1.74B beats by $20M

- Boise Cascade press release (NYSE:BCC): Q2 GAAP EPS of $1.64 misses by $0.19.
- Revenue of $1.74B (-2.8% Y/Y) beats by $20M.
- In second quarter 2025, total U.S. housing starts and single-family housing starts decreased 1% and 8%, respectively, compared to the same period in 2024.
- "We expect capital expenditures in 2025, excluding potential acquisition spending, to total approximately $220 million to $240 million. "
