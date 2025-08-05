AdvanSix declares $0.16 dividend

- AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) declares $0.16/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
- Forward yield 3.38%
- Payable Aug. 26; for shareholders of record Aug. 12; ex-div Aug. 12.
- The company has now announced a dividend of $0.16 for nine consecutive quarters.
- See ASIX Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
More on AdvanSix
- AdvanSix Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation
- AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- From Cyclical Volatility To Strategic Resilience: Why AdvanSix Deserves A Second Look
- AdvanSix targets 72% granular conversion in plant nutrients by end of 2025 while reducing CapEx forecast
- Dividend scorecard for AdvanSix