BP declares $0.0832/share or $0.4992/ADS dividend; announces $750M share buyback for 2Q25

Aug. 05, 2025 2:46 AM ETBP p.l.c. (BP) Stock, BPAQF StockBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) declares $0.0832/share or $0.4992 per ADS quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
  • Both payable September 19; for shareholders of record August 14; ex-div August 14 for shareholders and August 15 for ADS holders.
  • In addition, announced $750 million share buyback for 2Q25.

