HSBC taps John McDonald from UBS to oversee marketing

Aug. 05, 2025 6:57 AM ETHSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) StockUBSBy: Arundhati Sarkar, SA News Editor
  • HSBC Holdings (NYSE:HSBC) has tapped John McDonald from UBS Group (UBS) to oversee its marketing efforts.
  • McDonald was most recently group chief marketing officer at UBS and formerly worked at Mastercard, according to his LinkedIn.
  • He will join HSBC as chief marketing officer in October.

