- HSBC Holdings (NYSE:HSBC) has tapped John McDonald from UBS Group (UBS) to oversee its marketing efforts.
- McDonald was most recently group chief marketing officer at UBS and formerly worked at Mastercard, according to his LinkedIn.
- He will join HSBC as chief marketing officer in October.
