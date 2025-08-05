- BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC) - $0.231142.
- 30-Day SEC Yield of 5.25% as of Aug 1.
- Payable Aug 06; for shareholders of record Aug 01; ex-div Aug 01.
