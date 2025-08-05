BlackRock Flexible Income ETF declares monthly distribution of $0.2311

Aug. 05, 2025 3:08 AM ETiShares Flexible Income Active ETF (BINC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About BINC ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BINC--
iShares Flexible Income Active ETF

Trending Analysis

Trending News