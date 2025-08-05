- iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) - $0.068044.
- 30-Day SEC Yield of 4.13% as of Aug 1.
- Payable Aug 06; for shareholders of record Aug 01; ex-div Aug 01.
More on iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF
- GOVT: Duration And USD Risks Echoed By Dimon
- GOVT: U.S. Economy About To Weaken Considerably, Buy Treasuries For The Short Term
- SA Sentiment: Will the Fed only cut interest rates once in 2025?
- SA Sentiment: One Fed rate cut in view this year even as Trump pressures Powell
- Seeking Alpha’s Quant Rating on iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF