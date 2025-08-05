Marriott Non-GAAP EPS of $2.65 beats by $0.03, revenue of $6.74B beats by $80M

Aug. 05, 2025 7:02 AM ETMarriott International, Inc. (MAR) StockBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Marriott press release (NASDAQ:MAR): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.65 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $6.74B (+4.7% Y/Y) beats by $80M.
  • Second quarter 2025 RevPAR increased 1.5 percent worldwide, with 5.3 percent growth in international markets and U.S. & Canada RevPAR in line with the year-ago

