Bitfarms inks partnership with T5 Data Centers

Aug. 05, 2025 8:05 AM ETBitfarms Ltd. (BITF) StockBy: Arundhati Sarkar, SA News Editor
  • Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) on Tuesday announced its partnership with T5 Data Centers to advance HPC/AI development at its Panther Creek campus in Pennsylvania.
  • This strategic engagement will focus on comprehensive pre-construction design planning and development approval processes to advance this significant digital infrastructure investment. 

