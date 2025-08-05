- Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) on Tuesday announced its partnership with T5 Data Centers to advance HPC/AI development at its Panther Creek campus in Pennsylvania.
- This strategic engagement will focus on comprehensive pre-construction design planning and development approval processes to advance this significant digital infrastructure investment.
