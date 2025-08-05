- IPG Photonics press release (NASDAQ:IPGP): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.30 beats by $0.16.
- Revenue of $250.7M (-2.7% Y/Y) beats by $21.11M.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $31.5 million.
-
Business Outlook and Financial Guidance
“The second quarter book-to-bill ratio was approximately one on
IPG Photonics beats top-line and bottom-line estimates; initiates Q3 outlook
Recommended For You
More Trending News
About IPGP Stock
Compare to Peers
Related Stocks
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|IPGP
|-
|-
|IPG Photonics Corporation