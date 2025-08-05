- Uniti Group press release (NASDAQ:UNIT): Q2 FFO of $0.36 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $300.73M (+2.0% Y/Y).
- FY25 revenue consensus of $2.47B
-
The Company’s consolidated outlook for 2025 is as follows (in millions):
Full Year 2025 Revenue $ 2,215 to $ 2,265 Net loss attributable to common shareholders (125 ) to (75 ) Adjusted EBITDA (1) 1,110 to 1,160 Interest expense, net 665 to 665
