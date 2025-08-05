Uniti Group FFO of $0.36 beats by $0.02, revenue of $300.73M

Aug. 05, 2025 8:05 AM ETUniti Group Inc. (UNIT) StockBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Uniti Group press release (NASDAQ:UNIT): Q2 FFO of $0.36 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $300.73M (+2.0% Y/Y).
  • FY25 revenue consensus of $2.47B

  • The Company’s consolidated outlook for 2025 is as follows (in millions):

      Full Year 2025  
    Revenue $ 2,215     to   $ 2,265    
    Net loss attributable to common shareholders   (125 )   to     (75 )  
    Adjusted EBITDA (1)   1,110     to     1,160    
    Interest expense, net   665     to     665  

