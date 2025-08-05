- Seanergy Maritime press release (NASDAQ:SHIP): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.18 beats by $0.09.
- Revenue of $37.5M (-13.0% Y/Y) beats by $1.74M.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $18.3 million, compared to $28.0 million in the same period of 2024.
Seanergy Maritime beats top-line and bottom-line estimates; initiates Q3 TCE rate guidance
