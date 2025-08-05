Frontier Group misses top-line and bottom-line estimates; reaffirms Q3 outlook

Aug. 05, 2025 8:14 AM ETFrontier Group Holdings, Inc. (ULCC) StockBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Frontier Group press release (NASDAQ:ULCC): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.31 misses by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $929M (-4.5% Y/Y) misses by $13.39M.
  • Total liquidity as of June 30, 2025 was $766 million, consisting of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $561 million and $205 million of availability from the Company's

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About ULCC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ULCC--
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc.

Trending Analysis

Trending News