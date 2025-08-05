- Frontier Group press release (NASDAQ:ULCC): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.31 misses by $0.03.
- Revenue of $929M (-4.5% Y/Y) misses by $13.39M.
- Total liquidity as of June 30, 2025 was $766 million, consisting of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $561 million and $205 million of availability from the Company's
Frontier Group misses top-line and bottom-line estimates; reaffirms Q3 outlook
