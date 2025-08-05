- Global Business Travel Group press release (NYSE:GBTG): Q2 Revenue of $631M.
-
Adjusted Operating Expenses increased marginally by $2 million to $500 million.
Operating income of $34 million decreased $8 million, or 21%, driven by higher operating expenses primarily due to restructuring charges, partially offset by higher
Global Business Travel Group reports Q2 results
Recommended For You
More Trending News
About GBTG Stock
Compare to Peers
Related Stocks
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|GBTG
|-
|-
|Global Business Travel Group, Inc.