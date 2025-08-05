Global Business Travel Group reports Q2 results

Aug. 05, 2025 8:26 AM ETGlobal Business Travel Group, Inc. (GBTG) StockBy: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Global Business Travel Group press release (NYSE:GBTG): Q2 Revenue of $631M.

  • Adjusted Operating Expenses increased marginally by $2 million to $500 million.

    Operating income of $34 million decreased $8 million, or 21%, driven by higher operating expenses primarily due to restructuring charges, partially offset by higher

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About GBTG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GBTG--
Global Business Travel Group, Inc.

Trending Analysis

Trending News