- NNN REIT press release (NYSE:NNN): Q2 core FFO of $0.84, in-line.
- Grew AFFO per diluted share by 1.2% over prior year results, to $0.85.
- Revenue of $226.8M (+4.6% Y/Y) beats by $2.52M.
- Sold 23 properties for $51.2 million, including $24.7 million of income
NNN REIT beats top-line estimates; raises FY25 outlook
This was corrected on 08/05/2025 at 9:07 AM. Revised post corrects core FFO figure.
