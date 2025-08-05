NNN REIT beats top-line estimates; raises FY25 outlook

Aug. 05, 2025 8:35 AM ETNNN REIT, Inc. (NNN) StockBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • NNN REIT press release (NYSE:NNN): Q2 core FFO of $0.84, in-line.
  • Grew AFFO per diluted share by 1.2% over prior year results, to $0.85.
  • Revenue of $226.8M (+4.6% Y/Y) beats by $2.52M.
  • Sold 23 properties for $51.2 million, including $24.7 million of income

This was corrected on 08/05/2025 at 9:07 AM. Revised post corrects core FFO figure.

Recommended For You

About NNN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NNN--
NNN REIT, Inc.

Trending Analysis

Trending News