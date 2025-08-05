Kingsway acquires AAA Flexible Pipe Cleaning

Aug. 05, 2025 8:39 AM ETKingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS) StockBy: Akanksha Khushi, SA News Editor
  • Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) announced on Tuesday the acquisition of AAA Flexible Pipe Cleaning, a commercial and residential plumbing services business located in Cleveland, Ohio.
  • Advanced Plumbing and Drain is the second business operated under the Kingsway Skilled Trades platform.

