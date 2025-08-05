- Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) announced on Tuesday the acquisition of AAA Flexible Pipe Cleaning, a commercial and residential plumbing services business located in Cleveland, Ohio.
- Advanced Plumbing and Drain is the second business operated under the Kingsway Skilled Trades platform.
Kingsway acquires AAA Flexible Pipe Cleaning
