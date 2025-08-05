- Standard Motor Products press release (NYSE:SMP): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.29 beats by $0.34.
- Revenue of $493.9M (+26.7% Y/Y) beats by $43.7M.
- Second quarter adjusted EBITDA margin increased 190 basis points to 12.0%.
- Updated 2025 GuidanceWe are raising our full
Standard Motor Products beats top-line and bottom-line estimates; raises FY25 outlook
