Standard Motor Products beats top-line and bottom-line estimates; raises FY25 outlook

Aug. 05, 2025 8:38 AM ETStandard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) StockBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Standard Motor Products press release (NYSE:SMP): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.29 beats by $0.34.
  • Revenue of $493.9M (+26.7% Y/Y) beats by $43.7M.
  • Second quarter adjusted EBITDA margin increased 190 basis points to 12.0%.
  • Updated 2025 GuidanceWe are raising our full

