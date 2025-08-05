BK Technologies receives multiple purchase orders totaling $12.9M for BKR 5000 radios

Aug. 05, 2025 8:53 AM ETBK Technologies Corporation (BKTI) StockBy: Tiyashi Datta, SA News Editor
  • BK Technologies (NYSE:BKTI) on Tuesday said it has received multiple purchase orders in July totaling $12.9 million from the United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service for its BKR 5000 radios.
  • The orders are part of the agency's life cycle replacement program and are expected to be fulfilled within a 180-day performance period.
  • BKTI +2.85% premarket to $39.6399.
  • Source: Press Release

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About BKTI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BKTI--
BK Technologies Corporation

Trending Analysis

Trending News