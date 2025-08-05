- BK Technologies (NYSE:BKTI) on Tuesday said it has received multiple purchase orders in July totaling $12.9 million from the United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service for its BKR 5000 radios.
- The orders are part of the agency's life cycle replacement program and are expected to be fulfilled within a 180-day performance period.
- BKTI +2.85% premarket to $39.6399.
- Source: Press Release
BK Technologies receives multiple purchase orders totaling $12.9M for BKR 5000 radios
Recommended For You
More Trending News
About BKTI Stock
Compare to Peers
Related Stocks
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|BKTI
|-
|-
|BK Technologies Corporation