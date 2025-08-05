Stuhini announces $500,000 non-brokered private placement

Stuhini announces $500,000 non-brokered private placementAug. 05, 2025 9:09 AM ETStuhini Exploration Ltd. (STU:CA) Stock, STXPF StockBy: Nivedita Hazra, SA News EditorPlay(<1min) Stuhini Exploration (TSXV:STU:CA) on Tuesday announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 4.16M units of the company for gross proceeds of up to $500,000. Each unit will consist of one common share of the company and one-half of one Recommended For YouMore Trending NewsSee More »Related StocksSymbolLast Price% ChgSTXPFSTXPF--STU:CASTU:CA--1D5D1M6M1Y5Y10YCompareTrending AnalysisTrending News