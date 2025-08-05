Stuhini announces $500,000 non-brokered private placement

Aug. 05, 2025 9:09 AM ETStuhini Exploration Ltd. (STU:CA) Stock, STXPF StockBy: Nivedita Hazra, SA News Editor
  • Stuhini Exploration (TSXV:STU:CA) on Tuesday announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 4.16M units of the company for gross proceeds of up to $500,000.
  • Each unit will consist of one common share of the company and one-half of one

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
STXPF
--
STU:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News