- Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) declares $0.28/share semi-annual dividend, 3.7% increase from prior dividend of $0.27.
- Forward yield 1.08%
- Payable Sept. 24; for shareholders of record Sept. 3; ex-div Sept. 3.
