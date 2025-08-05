- Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) declares $0.15/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
- Forward yield 13.27%
- Payable Oct. 15; for shareholders of record Sept. 30; ex-div Sept. 30.
- See ACRE Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
