- Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) declares $0.975/share quarterly dividend, 10.8% increase from prior dividend of $0.880.
- Forward yield 1.57%
- Payable Oct. 2; for shareholders of record Sept. 11; ex-div Sept. 11.
