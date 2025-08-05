- BTB Real Estate Investment Trust press release (OTC:BTBIF): Q2 FFO adjusted per unit was 8.3¢ per unit, compared to 10.4¢ per unit for the same period in 2024.
- Rental revenue of C$30.5 million, which represents a decrease of 5.3% Y/Y.
More on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust
- BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (BTBIF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- BTB Real Estate Investment Trust reports Q2 results
- Historical earnings data for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust
- Dividend scorecard for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust
- Financial information for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust