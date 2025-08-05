Earnings NewsConsumerDisney Q3 results on deck: What to expectAug. 05, 2025 10:18 AM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS) StockBy: Tiyashi Datta, SA News EditorPlay(2min) Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) is set to post third quarter results on Wednesday, before markets open. Wall Street expects the media and entertainment conglomerate to post EPS of $1.44 on revenue of $23.76 billion, implying a rise of 2.6% during the quarter. Recommended For YouMore Trending NewsSee More »About DIS StockSymbolLast Price% Chg1D5D1M6M1Y5Y10YMarket CapPEYield Rev Growth (YoY)Short InterestPrev. CloseCompare to PeersRelated StocksSymbolLast Price% ChgDIS--The Walt Disney CompanyTrending AnalysisTrending News