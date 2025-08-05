Kyndryl outlines $1.8B hyperscaler revenue target for fiscal 2026 as AI, consulting, and margin expansion drive growth

Aug. 05, 2025 11:33 AM ETKyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) StockAI-Generated Earnings Calls Insights

Earnings Call Insights: Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) Q1 2026

Management View

  • Martin J. Schroeter, Chairman and CEO, highlighted significant progress on strategic initiatives, margin expansion, and a substantial increase in earnings for the quarter. Schroeter stated, "We're reaffirming our outlook for fiscal '26 and advancing well toward our

Seeking Alpha's Disclaimer: The earnings call insights are compilations of earnings call transcripts and other content available on the Seeking Alpha website. The insights are generated by an AI tool and have not been curated or reviewed by editors. Due to inherent limitations in using AI-based tools, the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the earnings call insights cannot be guaranteed. Please see full earnings call transcripts here. The earnings call insights are intended for informational purposes only. Seeking Alpha does not take account of your objectives or your financial situation and does not offer any personalized investment advice. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank.

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About KD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KD--
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc.

Trending Analysis

Trending News