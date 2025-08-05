- Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.14 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $817.63M (+5.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.
Brookdale Senior Living Q2 2025 Earnings Preview
Recommended For You
More Trending News
About BKD Stock
Compare to Peers
Related Stocks
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|BKD
|-
|-
|Brookdale Senior Living Inc.