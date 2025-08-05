Brookdale Senior Living Q2 2025 Earnings Preview

Aug. 05, 2025 5:35 PM ETBrookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) StockBy: Harsh Shukla, SA News Editor
  • Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.14 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $817.63M (+5.2% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About BKD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BKD--
Brookdale Senior Living Inc.

Trending Analysis

Trending News