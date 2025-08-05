- Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.22 (+15.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $299.52M (+16.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EXTR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
Extreme Networks Q4 2025 Earnings Preview
Recommended For You
More Trending News
About EXTR Stock
Compare to Peers
Related Stocks
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|EXTR
|-
|-
|Extreme Networks, Inc.