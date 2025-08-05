Extreme Networks Q4 2025 Earnings Preview

Aug. 05, 2025 11:45 AM ETExtreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) StockBy: Akanksha Khushi, SA News Editor
  • Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.22 (+15.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $299.52M (+16.7% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, EXTR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About EXTR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EXTR--
Extreme Networks, Inc.

Trending Analysis

Trending News