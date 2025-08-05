Capital Southwest FQ1 2026 Earnings Preview

Aug. 05, 2025 5:35 PM ETCapital Southwest (CSWC)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
  • Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.59 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $54.32M.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.

