Orion Office REIT Q2 Earnings Preview

Aug. 05, 2025 5:35 PM ETOrion Properties Inc. (ONL) StockBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
  • Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th, after market close.
  • The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.17 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $36.5M.

