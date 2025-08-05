- Cencora (NYSE:COR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.83 (+14.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $80.12B (+8.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, COR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward.
Cencora Q3 2025 Earnings Preview
