- inTest (NYSE:INTT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.03 (-137.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $28M (-17.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, INTT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
inTest Q2 2025 Earnings Preview
Recommended For You
More Trending News
About INTT Stock
Compare to Peers
Related Stocks
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|INTT
|-
|-
|inTEST Corporation