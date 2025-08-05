inTest Q2 2025 Earnings Preview

Aug. 05, 2025 1:05 PM ETinTEST Corporation (INTT) StockBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • inTest (NYSE:INTT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.03 (-137.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $28M (-17.6% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, INTT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About INTT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
INTT--
inTEST Corporation

Trending Analysis

Trending News