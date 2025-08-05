Valvoline Q3 2025 Earnings Preview

Aug. 05, 2025 1:10 PM ETValvoline Inc. (VVV) StockBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.45 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $436.37M (+3.6% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, VVV has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward.

