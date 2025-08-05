- Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.45 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $436.37M (+3.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VVV has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward.
Valvoline Q3 2025 Earnings Preview
Recommended For You
More Trending News
About VVV Stock
Compare to Peers
Related Stocks
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|VVV
|-
|-
|Valvoline Inc.