Microsoft-backed (NASDAQ:MSFT) OpenAI launched a pair of open weight models today, which can compete with other open models such as Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) Gemini CLI and DeepSeek's (DEEPSEEK) R1 model.

OpenAI's new open weight foundation models are called gpt-oss-120b and gpt-oss-20b. The