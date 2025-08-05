Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) traded lower in postmarket action on Tuesday after posting a mixed Q2 earnings report. The South Korean online retailer reported revenue rose 16% on a year-over-year comparison to $8.5 billion and topped the consensus estimate by $120 million. Excluding FX swings, revenue was
Coupang falls as investors eye the Q2 profit miss and lower level of free cash flow
