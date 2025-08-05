ONEOK to move forward with new $365M Delaware Basin gas plant

Aug. 05, 2025 2:34 PM ETONEOK, Inc. (OKE) StockBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
Three Pipeline Reflecting Blue Sky

zorazhuang/iStock via Getty Images

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) said Tuesday it made a final investment decision to build a new $365M natural gas processing plant in the Delaware Basin, as the pipeline company ramps up its presence in the Permian Basin, which includes the Delaware.

The

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About OKE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OKE--
ONEOK, Inc.

Trending Analysis

Trending News