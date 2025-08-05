Atomera GAAP EPS of -$0.17 misses by $0.03

Aug. 05, 2025 4:04 PM ETAtomera Incorporated (ATOM) StockBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
  • Atomera press release (NASDAQ:ATOM): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.17 misses by $0.03.

  • Announced a strategic collaboration with Incize to advance GaN-on-Si technology for next-gen RF and power devices

  • Joined National Semiconductor Technology Center to accelerate U.S. chip innovation

  • Reached 400 issued and pending patents in intellectual property portfolio

