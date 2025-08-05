- Atomera press release (NASDAQ:ATOM): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.17 misses by $0.03.
Announced a strategic collaboration with Incize to advance GaN-on-Si technology for next-gen RF and power devices
Joined National Semiconductor Technology Center to accelerate U.S. chip innovation
Reached 400 issued and pending patents in intellectual property portfolio
