- Par Pacific press release (NYSE:PARR): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.54 beats by $0.64.
- Revenue of $1.89B (-6.4% Y/Y) beats by $370M.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $137.8 million
- Repurchased $28 million of common stock at an average price of $17.36 per share during the second quarter
- Successful completion of the Montana turnaround
- Record Hawaii refining quarterly throughput of 88 mbpd
- Announced Hawaii Renewables joint venture with expected cash proceeds of $100 million
