Par Pacific Non-GAAP EPS of $1.54 beats by $0.64, revenue of $1.89B beats by $370M

Aug. 05, 2025 4:26 PM ETPar Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) StockBy: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Par Pacific press release (NYSE:PARR): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.54 beats by $0.64.
  • Revenue of $1.89B (-6.4% Y/Y) beats by $370M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $137.8 million
  • Repurchased $28 million of common stock at an average price of $17.36 per share during the second quarter
  • Successful completion of the Montana turnaround
  • Record Hawaii refining quarterly throughput of 88 mbpd
  • Announced Hawaii Renewables joint venture with expected cash proceeds of $100 million
