- The Hackett Group press release (NASDAQ:HCKT): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.38 in-line.
- Revenue of $78.9M (+1.5% Y/Y) beats by $0.97M.
- As of June 27, 2025, the Company's cash balances were $10.1 million, with $23.0 million outstanding on the Company's credit facility. Additionally, during the quarter the Company
The Hackett Group Non-GAAP EPS of $0.38 in-line, revenue of $78.9M beats by $0.97M
Recommended For You
More Trending News
About HCKT Stock
Compare to Peers
Related Stocks
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|HCKT
|-
|-
|The Hackett Group, Inc.