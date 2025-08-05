The Hackett Group Non-GAAP EPS of $0.38 in-line, revenue of $78.9M beats by $0.97M

Aug. 05, 2025 4:28 PM ETThe Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) StockBy: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • The Hackett Group press release (NASDAQ:HCKT): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.38 in-line.
  • Revenue of $78.9M (+1.5% Y/Y) beats by $0.97M.
  • As of June 27, 2025, the Company's cash balances were $10.1 million, with $23.0 million outstanding on the Company's credit facility. Additionally, during the quarter the Company

