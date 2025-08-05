Kemper announces $500M share repurchase authorization, quarterly dividend

Aug. 05, 2025 4:42 PM ETKemper Corporation (KMPR) StockBy: Tiyashi Datta, SA News Editor
  • Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) on Tuesday announced a new share repurchase authorization, under which the company can repurchase up to $500 million of its common stock.
  • In addition, Kemper also announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share.
  • The dividend is payable on September 2, 2025, to Kemper’s shareholders of record as of August 18, 2025.
  • KMPR -5.67% after hours to $58.0.
  • Source: Press Release

