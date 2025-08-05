- Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) on Tuesday announced a new share repurchase authorization, under which the company can repurchase up to $500 million of its common stock.
- In addition, Kemper also announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share.
- The dividend is payable on September 2, 2025, to Kemper’s shareholders of record as of August 18, 2025.
- KMPR -5.67% after hours to $58.0.
- Source: Press Release
Kemper announces $500M share repurchase authorization, quarterly dividend
Recommended For You
More Trending News
About KMPR Stock
Compare to Peers
Related Stocks
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|KMPR
|-
|-
|Kemper Corporation