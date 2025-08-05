- Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) declares $0.2675/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
- Forward yield 0.45%
- Payable Sept. 17; for shareholders of record Aug. 20; ex-div Aug. 20.
- See POWL Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
More on Powell Industries
- Powell Q3 Preview: Strength In Key Segments Should Help Its Performance
- Powell Industries: Getting Clearer That Its Best Days Are Over (Rating Downgrade)
- Powell Industries: Margin Risks And Stagnant Backlog May Trigger Painful Downgrades
- Powell Industries falls after quarterly revenue misses estimates
- Powell Industries Q3 2025 Earnings Preview