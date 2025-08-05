- Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) declares $0.32/share quarterly dividend, 3.2% increase from prior dividend of $0.31.
- Forward yield 7.66%
- Payable Aug. 22; for shareholders of record Aug. 15; ex-div Aug. 15.
