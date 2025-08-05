Chemours stock edges higher as company beats quarterly estimates

Aug. 05, 2025 5:20 PM ETThe Chemours Company (CC) StockBy: Rob Williams, SA News Editor
Chemical manufacturing industrial equipment

scanrail/iStock via Getty Images

Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) rose 1.4% in extended trading Tuesday after the chemical maker reported second-quarter results that topped Wall Street expectations, despite posting a steep net loss tied to a major environmental settlement.

Chemours reported adjusted earnings

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About CC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CC--
The Chemours Company

Trending Analysis

Trending News