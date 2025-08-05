- Amentum Holdings press release (NYSE:AMTM): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.56 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $3.56B (+66.4% Y/Y) beats by $50M.
Amentum raises its fiscal year 2025 organic guidance as follows:
(in millions, except per share data)
Prior Guidance
Current Guidance
Revenues
$13,850
-
$14,150
$13,975
-
$14,175
~$125
Adjusted EBITDA1
$1,065
-
$1,095
$1,065
-
$1,095
~$5
Adjusted Diluted EPS1
$2.00
-
$2.20
$2.05
-
$2.20
~$0.05
Free Cash Flow1
$475
-
$525
$475
-
$525
