Amentum Holdings Non-GAAP EPS of $0.56 beats by $0.03, revenue of $3.56B beats by $50M

  • Amentum Holdings press release (NYSE:AMTM): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.56 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $3.56B (+66.4% Y/Y) beats by $50M.

  • Amentum raises its fiscal year 2025 organic guidance as follows:

    (in millions, except per share data)

    Prior Guidance

    Current Guidance

    		  

    Revenues

    $13,850

    -

    $14,150

    $13,975

    -

    $14,175

    ~$125

    Adjusted EBITDA1

    $1,065

    -

    $1,095

    $1,065

    -

    $1,095

    ~$5

    Adjusted Diluted EPS1

    $2.00

    -

    $2.20

    $2.05

    -

    $2.20

    ~$0.05

    Free Cash Flow1

    $475

    -

    $525

    $475

    -

    $525

    		  

