Ardent Health Partners Non-GAAP EPS of $0.52 beats by $0.20, revenue of $1.65B beats by $120M

Aug. 05, 2025 5:15 PM ETArdent Health, Inc. (ARDT) StockBy: Akanksha Khushi, SA News Editor
  • Ardent Health Partners press release (NYSE:ARDT): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.52 beats by $0.20.
  • Revenue of $1.65B (+12.2% Y/Y) beats by $120M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 38.9% year-over-year to $170 million. 

  • Reaffirming 2025 Guidance

    Total Revenue: $6,200 - $6,450 million

    Adjusted EBITDA: $575 - $615 million

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About ARDT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ARDT--
Ardent Health, Inc.

Trending Analysis

Trending News