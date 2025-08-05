- Ardent Health Partners press release (NYSE:ARDT): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.52 beats by $0.20.
- Revenue of $1.65B (+12.2% Y/Y) beats by $120M.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 38.9% year-over-year to $170 million.
-
Reaffirming 2025 Guidance
Total Revenue: $6,200 - $6,450 million
Adjusted EBITDA: $575 - $615 million
