Innovex Non-GAAP EPS of $0.22 misses by $0.07, revenue of $224M misses by $6M

- Innovex press release (NYSE:INVX): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.22 misses by $0.07.
- Revenue of $224M misses by $6M.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $47 million and Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 21%.
Q3 2025 Guidance
Looking to the third quarter of 2025, Innovex expects to generate $230 - $240 million in total revenue.
Innovex expects to generate adjusted EBITDA of $40 - $45 million in the third quarter of 2025.
