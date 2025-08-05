Innovex Non-GAAP EPS of $0.22 misses by $0.07, revenue of $224M misses by $6M

Aug. 05, 2025 5:43 PM ET
  • Innovex press release (NYSE:INVX): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.22 misses by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $224M misses by $6M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $47 million and Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 21%.

  • Q3 2025 Guidance

    Looking to the third quarter of 2025, Innovex expects to generate $230 - $240 million in total revenue.

  • Innovex expects to generate adjusted EBITDA of $40 - $45 million in the third quarter of 2025. 

Innovex International, Inc.

