OrthoPediatrics raises 2025 revenue outlook to $237M-$242M amid accelerated OPSB clinic expansion and strong Scoliosis growth

Aug. 05, 2025 11:50 PM ETOrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) StockAI-Generated Earnings Calls Insights

Earnings Call Insights: OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) Q2 2025

Management View

  • David R. Bailey, President and CEO, highlighted record revenue in Q2 2025, noting "global growth of 16% and exceptionally high procedure and clinic volumes in June that remained strong in July." Bailey emphasized market share gains across
Seeking Alpha's Disclaimer: The earnings call insights are compilations of earnings call transcripts and other content available on the Seeking Alpha website. The insights are generated by an AI tool and have not been curated or reviewed by editors. Due to inherent limitations in using AI-based tools, the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the earnings call insights cannot be guaranteed. Please see full earnings call transcripts here. The earnings call insights are intended for informational purposes only. Seeking Alpha does not take account of your objectives or your financial situation and does not offer any personalized investment advice. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank.

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About KIDS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KIDS--
OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Trending Analysis

Trending News