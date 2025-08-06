- Coca-Cola Europacific Partners press release (NASDAQ:CCEP): 1H Non-GAAP EPS of €2.02.
- Revenue of €10.27B (+4.5% Y/Y).
- Excluding selling days adjusted H1'25 volumes were CCEP -1.3% (Europe -1.9%, APS -0.1%).
- Comparable free cash flow: generated solid comparable free cash flow of €425m reflecting solid performance (net cash
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Non-GAAP EPS of €2.02, revenue of €10.27B; reaffirms FY profit & cash guidance
